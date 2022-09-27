Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II recently spent a special time with his subjects at Dormaa

The Dormaahene joined some men to play a football match and even scored in the game leading to cheers from the many women around

The video of Nana Agyemang Badu II's football match has earned him praise from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area in Bono Region, has earned high on social media after a video of him engaging his subjects emerged.

The video, sighted on Facebook, showed the Dormaahene, as Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II is simply known, playing football with his people like a commoner.

It is not known when and where or for what occasion the match was organised but the Dormaahene was spotted busily dashing to receive a pass on the field.

Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II was mobbed after scoring a goal Photo source: Ghanaian Citizen TV, Graphic Online

Source: Facebook

Wearing a tracksuit, the paramount chief got a pass and shot at goal. His feeble attempt was saved by the keeper. On another occassion, he got the ball and crossed. The chance was squandered before Nana Agyemang Badu II got a pass in the penalty area and slotted it home.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

All these while, there were many people who were singing and chanting in honour of their traditional leader. After he scored the goal and raised his hands in celebration, he went straight to where the cheerleaders, mostly elderly women in 'kaba and skirt', were and they mobbed him.

From the video, the atmosphere was charged with all those around in a happy mood.

See the video below:

Dormaahene's video stirs reactions

The video of the Dormaahene showing his football skills has stirred many reactions online. Many people were impressed with the fact that he was open and accessible to his subjects.

Samuel Ninson said:

"Wooow he is so free with his people. God bless you my dad Nana Agyemang Badu."

Yussif Issah said:

"This is the king of kings, the best king in the entire world. He understands his people. May his reign live long."

Mansu Maxwell Amenyo said:

"If our leaders will humble themselves like this, our society and Ghana for that will be heaven on Earth. But pride and arrogance have taken control over everything, mercy on us all. Long live the chief."

Teresa Abugah said:

"He just want his people to happy. After all death awaits us all. Love him so much."

Video Of Otumfuo Osei Tutu Riding In 87-Year-Old Rolls Royce On The Streets Pops Up, Kumasi People Cheer Him

In onther news, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited Adum, the central business district of Kumasi, sometime ago.

The Asantehene who rode in his 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 went to Adum to perform rites in celebration of Awukudae.

A video popped up online showing the king's subjects lining up to cheer him on as his convoy passed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh