The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to attend the coronation of Charles III as the King of the United Kingdom in London.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu is one of the many world leaders invited to the grand ceremony which is expected to be held in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A statement released by the Manhyia Palace confirmed Otumfuo's attendance, adding that he will be accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

Otumfuo and wife will meet King Charles III

According to the statement signed by Otumfuo's Chief of Staff, Kofi Badu, the Asantehene and his wife will meet King Charles before the main ceremony.

The King and his wife will also attend an official reception for overseas guests on Friday, May 5, 2023.

"Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles in private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023. They will also attend The King's official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023," the statement shared on Manhyia Palace's Facebook page said.

