Ghanaian singer Yaa Jackson has delivered an adorable picture in which she posed with her child

The 22-year-old, who started off as an actress, recently welcomed the child and announced it online

The new image, shared on her verified Instagram account, gathered tons of reactions, with many gushing over the mother-child duo

Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson, known in real life as Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has posed in an adorable photo with her child.

Yaa Jackson announces the birth of her baby

The 22-year-old announced the baby's birth via her verified Instagram account, warming the hearts of several fans.

''My best friend, my everything❤️ Thank you, baby J for making me MAMA. Blessed and grateful for you,'' she captioned a video showing the head of the baby, per Ameyawdebrah.com.

Yaa Jackson shares adorable photo with her baby. Photo credit: yaajackson4.

Source: Instagram

Yaa Jackson's new photo with her child

On Monday, May 1, the actress delivered the new Instagram image with her baby while hiding the child's face.

Her simple caption read, ''Mine ❤️‍ @luckiest_jj1,'' showing how she adores the child.

The singer and her baby grabbed the attention of fans, with many gushing over the pair.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below Yaa Jackson's post:

Fans gush over Yaa Jackson and her child

Giftyoseimie commented:

Beautiful .

Nhyirah_blaq said:

This one ebi JJ RAWLINGS or JJ KUFFOUR .

Philly_browns said:

Hottest mum❤️.

Samwayo said:

Where is the boy's father? Next time add him. Nice picture.

Maame Saa reacted:

Charming mom. Yaa ahuofe.

Boateng8705 shared:

If you don't want us to see the face ten stop posting him eer.

Yaa Jackson welcomes a child

Still on the actress, YEN.com.gh previously reported that versatile singer Yaa Jackson officially welcomed her child as she shared videos of her baby bump and her adorable bundle of joy on social media.

She stated that her newborn child is her dearest friend and that it meant everything to her as she shared the wonderful news on her social media site.

She continued by expressing her gratitude and blessing for having the child. She expressed her happiness in becoming a mommy in her caption. Yaa Jackson also made Baby J's name public.

