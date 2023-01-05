Popular Ghanaian singer and actress Yaa Jackson has shared lovely videos of her baby bump and her adorable newborn child

She shared a video flaunting her baby bump and another separate video showing her beautiful child

The videos have gotten many netizens showering her with beautiful messages as she welcomes her adorable bundle of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Versatile singer and actress Yaa Jackson has officially welcomed her child as she shared videos of her baby bump and her adorable bundle of joy on social media.

Yaa Jackson and her adorable baby. Photo Source: @yaajackson4

Source: Instagram

Sharing the great news on her social media platform, she hinted that her newborn child is her best friend and it means everything to her.

She further stated that she was blessed and grateful to have the baby. She caption showed how joyful she was in becoming a mother.

Yaa Jackson also revealed the name of the child to be Baby J. In the caption, she wrote;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

My best friend my everything❤️ thank you baby J for making me MAMA. Blessed and grateful for you

Below is an adorable video of Yaa Jackson's baby:

Below is an adorable video of Yaa Jackson with her cute baby bump:

Many shower Yaa Jackson with congratulatory messages as she welcomes baby

afyasunshine

Congratulations ❤️

nharnah_yhaa_rose

Awwwn I’m so happy for you congratulations ❤️❤️

mary_akoss's profile picture

mary_akoss

The joy of being a mother

mzjuly12

Congratulations obaaa❤️❤️❤️

najwahn6

Awww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

everything____sassy

Awwwn Congratulations girlllll❤️

_maameyaa_m

Soo beautiful❤️❤️. I remember five months ago when I was in the labour ward screaming. The journey is not easy, congratulations Yaa

Yaa Jackson Advises Fellow Women To Choose Good Men Instead Of Rich Men

YEN.com.gh previously reported that talented Ghanaian actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, has dropped some chilling advice for young women who chose wealthy men over men who have good behaviours and personalities.

In a piece of heartfelt advice to her fellow women, she hinted that it is better to go in for a good man than a financially endowed man.

She hinted that women who do not follow her advice are the ones who usually struggle behind closed doors while displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh