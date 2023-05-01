A beautiful plus-size lady known on TikTok as The Real Liso has displayed her charming dance moves in a video

She filmed herself in a form-fitting outfit while performing to a vibey tune with enthusiasm and energy

Her footage has raked in over 133,000 views and more than 40 comments from netizens, with many drooling over her

A gorgeous plus-size lady, known on TikTok as The Real Liso, has shown off her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing to a vibey tune.

The exciting clip shows her eye-catching physique in a form-fitting outfit as she dances with confidence.

Plus-size lady exhibits confidence

The Real Liso showed that she could maintain balance as she went down to dance to the song at some point.

Plus-size lady with super curvy look dances in video. Photo credit: The Real Liso.

Source: TikTok

The beautiful lady flaunted her natural assets in the sensational video that has garnered over 133,000 views and more than 40 comments from online users at the time of this publication.

Netizens who took to the comments area of her video could not hide their admirations for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of The Readl Liso

Jashooooo posted:

Ma taste, ma size, ma sweetness, ma moves, ma complexion, and ma styles.

Jhoune La Prodige reacted:

You nice.

Carldrogo commented:

My God!

Samkelo Chiliza449 posted:

Beautiful

Ben reacted:

Stop, baby, u make me crazy.

siceloG1 said:

Eish .

Lovephilosee posted:

My future wife. I must watch things for myself. No dulling. Kaai oo. See body.

Olorunjedalo Isaac commented:

Dat side was massive.

