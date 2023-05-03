Ras Nene, in a hilarious video, organized a match between some Kumawood stars and a group of midgets

The fun encounter, which was shared by Plus 1 TV on their YouTube channel, got many social media users laughing

Many folks pointed out the bond and camaraderie on display and hailed both teams for putting up an entertaining performance

Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Ras Nene brought together a team of Kumawood stars and a group of midgets for a friendly football match that had many in stitches.

The comical encounter, shared by Plus 1 TV on their YouTube channel, quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and applause from fans all over.

The match was entertaining as both teams put up a thrilling performance, leaving spectators in awe of their skill and agility. Ras Nene and his Kumawood stars team showed off their prowess on the field, displaying sweet footwork and slick moves, while the midgets, with their tiny frames, gave an impressive performance that had fans cheering on with glee.

The hilarious video has been a hit on social media, with many fans taking to various platforms to express their delight at the comedic display.

The bond and camaraderie between both teams were evident in the video, with players on both sides exchanging high-fives and hugs at the end of the match. It was a heartwarming display that left many fans impressed and in awe of the sportsmanship on display. Ras Nene and his team have on countless occasions, entertained Ghanaians with his hilarious antics.

Ras Nene' football match warms hearts

Josephine Arthur wrote:

I love the unity amongst these stars

Agyei Maxwell.commented:

The bond of this friendship zone ♥️

John Paul reacted:

All we need is to love one another " Together we build

