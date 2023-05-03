Comedian SDK is set to drop his viral TikTok song Camera Man on Friday and this has left many folks excited

A snippet of the song, which was featured in a skit by SDK earlier, went viral as folks were stunned by how melodious the amapiano tune was and begged for the full song

In an Instagram post, SDK shared a snippet of the remade song and announced that the full version will be released on Friday

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans of the popular comedian and content creator SDK have expressed excitement after he announced the release date for the full version of his viral TikTok song "Camera Man" which will be on Friday, 5th May, 2023.

SDK in the studio recording. Photo Source: sdkdele on Instagram

Source: Instagram

The song first gained attention after a snippet was featured in one of SDK's skits, leaving fans begging for the full version. The amapiano tune is incredibly catchy and has captured a lot of attention on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, SDK shared a snippet of the remade song, along with the announcement that the full version will be released on Friday. This news has left many fans eagerly anticipating the song's release, with social media buzzing with excitement.

SDK is known for his humorous skits and comedic content which often feature catchy tunes and viral dance challenges. Camera Man is no exception as fans are predicting it will be a big hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comedian has been teasing the release of the song for some time now, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process and snippets of the song on social media. With the official release date just days away, fans can hardly contain their excitement.

Fans express excitement at SDK's song

elikem_the_gossip wrote:

Ebi hit chale

dela_seade commented:

This is going to be around for a long time because camera men no dey finish work

yoofigreene reacted:

ITS ONNNN!

Ras Nene, Wode Maya And Senior Man Layla Shoot Skit Together In Video, Use SDK's Camera Man Song

In a related story, Ras Nene, Wode Maya and Senior Man Layla have shot a funny skit together, which has got folks laughing heartily.

Many fans were excited to see the trio together and expressed excitement at the unity and support among the YouTube stars.

In the skit, Layla was supposed to take a photo of Wode Maya, Ras Nene and friends but got distracted by a curvy lady passing by.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh