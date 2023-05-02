Comic actor Ras Nene, in a video visited Techiman, where he met a group of soldiers who were ecstatic to see him

The soldiers fawned over the affable actor, expressing their admiration for him and taking turns to take photos with him

The video impressed many social media users with many highlighting how much love Ras Nene had on the streets

Popular skit actor Ras Nene, also known as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, in a recent video that has since gone viral on social media, visited Techiman, where he was greeted by a group of soldiers and police officers who were excited to see him.

Ras Nene interacting with the excited soldiers and police officers in Techiman Photo Source: Ahodwo TV

Source: Youtube

When the soldiers and policemen spotted the affable actor, they could not contain their excitement and fawned over him, expressing their admiration for his talent and taking turns to take photos with him. The service personnel could not believe their luck at meeting one of Ghana's most popular comedians and rushed to greet him.

The video has impressed many social media users, with many highlighting how much love Ras Nene has on the streets. The comment section of the video is filled with praises and accolades for the actor, with many commending him for bringing laughter and joy to the lives of Ghanaians.

Ras Nene's popularity has increased in recent years, with his hilarious skits and unique style of comedy earning him a large following on social media. His ability to make people laugh has endeared him to many Ghanaians who see him as a source of inspiration and entertainment.

Ghanaians admire Ras Nene as he interacts with soldiers

Jahbless Awudzie commented:

How beautiful it is for all these security service personnels, the army and the police to play together in a harmonious manner… May peace prevail always ❤

Josephine Arthur wrote:

Aka is such a feeling guy. Everybody loves him.

Phel commented:

I caught myself smiling through out while watching the video

Source: YEN.com.gh