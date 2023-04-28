Ras Nene and crew, in a behind-the-scenes video that dropped on social media, were seen shooting their own version of Shaolin Soccer

The hilarious comedian and his crew were dressed in robes and costumes similar to that of the original movie

Folks were amused by their outfits and expressed excitement at the film, stating that they could not wait for its release

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene and his crew have taken the internet by storm with a behind-the-scenes video of their latest project. In the video, Ras Nene and his crew were seen dressed in robes and costumes reminiscent of the iconic 2001 movie, Shaolin Soccer.

Ras Nene and crew shoot Shaolin Soccer movie Photo Source: newkumasitv

Source: TikTok

The video, which dropped on social media, has left fans in stitches and yearning for more. Ras Nene and his crew did not disappoint as they showed off their comic prowess while bringing their version of the movie to life.

The comic actor and his team, in their own version of Shaolin Soccer, took to a beautiful astro turf stadium, showcasing their impressive kung fu moves, football skills and their comical antics. The behind-the-scenes video has sparked excitement amongst fans, who can't wait to see the full-length movie.

Fans of the movie expressed their delight at seeing their beloved characters brought to life by Ras Nene and his crew. They were also amused by their outfits, with many noting the attention to detail that went into creating their costumes.

The behind-the-scenes video has gone viral on social media, with many praising Ras Nene for his comedic talent and creativity. Ras Nene seems to be reenacting popular movies and bringing them back to life.

Ras Nene and crew spark reactions

dhopegraphics commented:

Aka doing the most

Joseph wrote:

Aka please give us a little peace

Real one commented:

Naaa these guys are on a different level

Ras Nene: Ghanaian Actor And Crew Form Their Own Creative Language In Akacalito, Ghanaians In Awe

In another story, snippet from actor Ras Nene's new movie, Akacalito, has left many in awe as they marvelled at the creativity of the actor and his crew.

A young man shared a 1-minute clip from the film in which Ras Nene and his team were speaking a creative language they had formulated.

The language had a mixture of Twi, Ga, Hausa and other unidentified languages, and folks are impressed and showering praises on the actor and his team.

