Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Rap artiste Black Sherif has won the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year in a night of emotions for Ghanaian artiste

The artiste walked onto the stage to receive his award and received applauds from the crowd, who congratulated him for the deserving award he had won

Fans of the artiste who had tipped him to win the award applauded him and shared their joy about the awards on Twitter and other social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Rap artiste Black Sherif has been awarded the most prestigious and enviable award on the night of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA).

Black Sherif Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The artiste who was nominated for the award category among Sarkodie, Piesie Esther and other celebrated artistes emerged as the winner and got the crowd cheering him on and chanting his name in the room.

The Kweku The Traveller hitmaker had spoken about his interest in winning the title in the past few days and had remained confident in his ability to win all or most of the awards he was nominated for.

Black Sherif was overly excited. he sang some of his songs with his fans as he mounted the stage to receive his words. The new title holder had his competitor, Piesie Esther, applauding and cheering him on among other artistes who felt he deserved the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During the event that YEN.com.gh monitored on TV3 on May 6th 2023, some celebrities, including Ghana's recent Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Teiya, tipped Blacko as the award night winner during their interviews on the red carpet.

Black Sherif wins Artiste of The Year Award

Ghanaians and fans of Black Sheirf reacted to his victory

Some Ghanaians who were excited about Black Sherif's victory sent congratulatory messages to him and applauded his hard work and efforts

nhanayhawb commented:

We dey talk about the street ah them dey talk about the church..

bellogod_ commented:

❤️ ' ?

mordziefranka commented:

I can't stop jumping very very very very well deserved

regi_i2023 commented:

Awww...u deserve it...u worked hard and all Ur songs were hit.... congratulations Blacko ❤️

Bullgod said he wants Blaack Sherif to win the artiste of the year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian talent manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, had tipped Black Sherif as his favourite candidate for the VGMAs Artiste Of The Year.

He added that he made this statement because he is for the world and would choose Blacko any day for the title. The comment from Bullgod has sparked reactions among Ghanaians, who have expressed different opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh