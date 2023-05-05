Ghanaian talent manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, has tipped Black Sherif as his favourite candidate for the VGMAs Artiste Of The Year

He added that his reason for making this statement is because he is for the world and would choose Blacko any day for the title

This comment from Bullgod has sparked reactions among Ghanaians who have expressed different opinions

In an interview on TV3's New Day Show, the United Showbiz pundit said that he wishes that either Stonebwoy or Black Sherif wins the most popular award at the VGMAs, which is the Artiste Of The Year award. Bullgod said that Sarkodie had taken the title twice already and that, it would be best if others took the award home too.

The former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale added that he wanted Black Sherif to win because he was for the world and would prefer that the title went in that direction.

Talking about the gospel artiste who has also been nominated in the same category, Bullgod said he loved the Ghanaian gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, who has also been nominated for six other awards. However, he stated that he would prefer that the two earlier mentioned artistes won the award.

"What is yours is yours, so you don't fight for it. I want Black Sherif to win because I am for the world. Sarkodie has taken it twice, so I want Stonebwoy or Black Sherif to win. I love Piesie Esther but I want the two artistes to win," Bullgod said.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Bullgod's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted to Bullgod's statement and shared their opinions on who should win the award since Stonebwoy had won the award before, but Blacko hadn't.

akuah_mildred commented:

Point of correction, Bella. Stonebwoy has won VGMA before. That was I think, 2015... So please do your analysis well...

lady_nurse_berla commented:

Blacko is winning, all other hands down

werphiya commented:

Blacko obviously deserves it paaa, but i see Piesie winning this

Shatta Wale makes U-turn and talks about coming back to the VGMAs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said he does not hold any grudge against the VGMAs and would like to join the awards scheme if invited.

The artiste added that he had the capacity to work with the award scheme to promote Ghana music and help the entertainment industry grow. Shatta Wale further noted that he was not an enemy of the VGMAs neither are the organisers of the award scheme to him.

