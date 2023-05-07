Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie performed his Countryside song with Black Sherif at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The new title holder of the VGMA's Artiste of The Year 2023 edition, Blacko stood up and performed with Sarkodie from his seat

He sang the lyrics to the song, especially his verses on the song and looked happy the entire time

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie performed his song Countryside at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and entertained his fans and the audience with his usual electrifying and creative performance while Blacko jammed to the song and sang it along from his seat.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif Photo source: @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

During the 24th Vodafone Music Awards night on May 6th, 2023, Sarkodie performed his song and left a mark in the minds of his fans and the audience at the Dome at Conference Centre.

The talented rapper, who had an impressive intro to his performance and was stunned in a white GHc13k Casablanca jacket, managed to get the program attendees on their feet as he performed his trendy and award-winning song, Countryside featuring Blacko.

The Hip-hop artiste who managed to win the Artiste of the Year award at the VGMA was dancing with Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari while jamming to the song. Blacko sang the lyrics word for word and was seen smiling throughout the show.

See Sarkodie's performance at the VGMA that made Black Sherif and Nadia Buari dance below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie's performance at the VGMA

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Sarodie's performance and stated their opinions that Black Sherif would have performed with the rapper n stage

@HighestPalma commented:

I think they have changed the rules. Blacko should have joined him for #Country side performance. Chaley, landlord that ooo, a big doyen ❤️‍❤️‍

@ErnKay4 commented:

Trash, Blacko performed Countryside better from the audience.

@EnockYe6801828 commented:

Blacko should have join the landlord

@delfina_fi73476 commented:

