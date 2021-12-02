Joe Mettle Ventures into Acting; Video of His 1st Movie Pops up

Singer Joe Mettle has made his acting debut in a new movie titled 'Happy Surprise'

The musician turned actor took on a role totally parallel to what he is known for

Actress Martha Ankomah is the producer and creator of Joe Mettle's debut movie, Happy Surprise

Popular award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist, Joe Mettle, has added acting to his established music background as he makes his acting debut in a new movie titled 'Happy Surprise'.

The movie has a diverse cast ranging from TV hosts like Amanda Jesse to Paulina Oduro as well as known movie stars like Martha Ankomah, Kalybos, Adjettey Annan, Prince David Osei to mention but a few.

Actress Martha Ankomah wrote and produced this body of work and had Joe Mettle take on a role that is totally different to his line of work.

Joe Mettle in movie.source:instagran/@joemettle @marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

In a tailer post by Martha sighted by YEN.comgh, Joe Mettle is seen playing a doctor in the white medical coat with a stethoscope around his neck as he attends to patients in the video. From the snippet alone you can clearly see Joe Mettle is talented as he executes his role.

Martha Ankomah posted the trailer with the caption:

Showing on the 1st of January 2022 at Silverbird cinema Accra mall and West hills mall. @december_productions Tickets available at the Silverbird cinema or kindly contact @yabaghana 055 422 3725 for a free delivery. Kindly get your tickets now . @silverbirdghana kindly show some love by sharing on all your social media platforms. Thank you.

