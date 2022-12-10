Former Miss Malaika queen, Hamamat Montia, has released an alluring photo showing her slender figure

She was photographed donning a colourful dress over inner see-through leggings, which had fans gushing over her

According to an admirer who joined several others to express affection for the former beauty queen, she is a ''goddess''

Taking to her Instagram account, the former beauty queen mildly celebrated motherhood as she recently added another child to her family.

Photos of Hamamat Montia. Credit: iamhamamat.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian mother and entrepreneur had earlier posted a lovely photo announcing the birth of her baby. Her recent snap accentuates her stunning figure, albeit with her gorgeous legs partly hidden.

While the image is old, netizens, especially her male fans, took to the comment section to gush over her beauty. One described her as a ''goddess''.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Fans adore Hamamat Montia after she released her recent photo

According to Kundalindarosa, Hamamat is a goddess.

You are a goddess. You are super beautiful. If I eat your products, do I become like you?.

Naanagyare reacted:

And mummy fine pass.

Abikz_beauty_world commented:

Mummy is always out, congratulations.

Arisprudent1 said:

Congrats wonder lady.

Arisprudent1 posted:

On God always.

Hamamat Drops First Photo Of Baby

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Hamamat Montia dropped the first photos of her baby, and many cannot get over how adorable he looks in the photo.

Taking to her official verified Instagram account, she posted a lovely photo announcing the birth of her baby.

Hamamat was captured wearing a yellow dress while the baby was without clothes as it fed on her bosoms. She rocked her kinky afro hair, and her makeup was flawlessly done. Mother and baby lay on the floor as the memorable moment was captured.

Hamamat Montia Warms Many Hearts After Walking New York Fashion Week Runway With Baby Bump

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur and skincare mogul, Hamamat Montia, proved that being heavily pregnant is not a barrier to stopping one from achieving their dreams.

Hamamat, the winner of the 2006 Miss Malaika Beauty Pageant, graced the runway of the prestigious New York Fashion Week (NYFW), flaunting her baby bump elegantly.

The lovely Ghanaian Barbie Doll, as many like to call her also featured on the Vogue Runway. She was captured dressed like an African goddess as her shea butter skin glistened as she rocked her baby bump gracefully.

Source: YEN.com.gh