Celebrated Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has captured the attention of many netizens with his lavish lifestyle

The astute businessman was captured enjoying his flight on a private jet as he gave thanks to God, looking more dapper than always

Many netizens, especially Ghanaians, have hailed him by giving him names which are usually used to hail men in Ghana

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has turned heads on social media with his lavish lifestyle.

Ibrahim Mahama, who is also the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, was captured in a private jet.

Ibrahim Mahama on a private jet. Photo Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

While sitting in a relaxed state, he was spotted using his phone as the photo was being taken. He wore a blue long sleeves shirt which he paired with grey trousers.

Ibrahim Mahama was captured staring at his iPhone. He had his medicated glasses hanging on a chain around his neck, as it sat comfortably on his chest.

Captioning the post on his Instagram account, he wrote,

#thankful

With the hailed businessman enjoying a luxurious lifestyle, he gave thanks to Allah.

Upon seeing the post, many Ghanaians have showered praises on the celebrated businessman. Many people have called him names such as; Baba, Boss and Godfather, which are names usually used to hail men in Ghana.

Reactions as Ghanaians spot Ibrahim Mahama in a private jet

celebritygh_ commented:

BABA ❤️❤️

he_loves_anne_sophie remarked:

Daddy

nanayaaagyare_thebrand said:

Very inspiring

bmw.hp4.limited.gh commented:

Boss

efo_yao_khelly remarked:

When grace speaks

laka2g52001 said:

Father of all

hajjtarik commented:

Godfather ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh