Fans mobbed Ghanaian Hip-hop and rap artiste Black Sherif as he arrived at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

The artiste, who was stunned in a black suit and plaited hair, looked a bit tensed with the attention on him but kept his cool as he arrived

The artiste had earlier stated that he was going to win all the awards he was nominated for, and his fans, who were overly excited to see him, could not let him go

His fans and attendants mobbed Ghanaian Hip-hop and rap artiste Black Sherif at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The artiste, who arrived in a black suit and plaited hair, looked a bit tense from his facial looks but tried to keep his cool the entire time.

His fans, who were overly excited to see him, couldn't let him go. Blacko kept his head down and was protected by his team and a group of security men who escorted him to the Dome, where the award show was taking place.

Sarkodie and Lyrical Joe tipped for the Best Rapper category

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA's) Best Rap Performance competition had become an interesting conversation among music lovers.

According to music writer and entertainment enthusiast Myers Hansen, the all-men category features Sarkodie, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, Strongman, Amerado, Teephlow, and Obibini would be a tough one. However, Myers tipped Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie as potential winners for the category in the upcoming competition due to some interesting reasons.

