Ghanaian Afropop artiste Mark Kwesi Arthur, also known as DJ Azonto, said he charges nothing less than GH₵100k for a show

The Fa No Fom hitmaker said he is currently the hottest and most booked artiste in Ghana

He added that he is currently booked for over ten shows daily which proves that he has been accepted and is doing a good work

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, said he is currently the most booked and most expensive Ghanaian artiste, bringing a new touch to Ghanaian music.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the artiste said he could barely get enough sleep because his blessings from God in the past few months concerning his musical journey have been enormous.

The Fa No Fom hitmaker said that he is currently the hottest and most valued Ghanaian artiste as he is booked for shows at fees above every other artiste's in the country.

Talking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, DJ Azonto said that he charges GH₵100k for a show.

"When I go to shows, I am paid GH₵100k. There is this show I am about to attend and the person has sent me half payment. I am currently waiting for the full payment which has been promised to be settled soon. I am currently the hottest and highest-paid artiste in Ghana. Nobody takes the amount I take for shows," he said.

DJ Azonto added that he loves what he does and is happy and appreciative of his fans for their continuous support and streams of his bangers.

DJ Azonto shares money for school children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that DJ Azonto shared money for school kids who were passing by and quickly recognised him. The artiste gifted them money as they happily boogied to his popular Fa No Fom song.

Watch the video of DJ Azonto gifting schoolchildren money below

DJ Azonto talks about why he became a cross-dresser, which has become one of the most trendy fashion styles in Ghanaian showbiz

In another article by YEN.com.gh, DJ Azonto shared the motivation behind wearing skirts and blouses to events and interviews.

He said that God ordained his style and always chose his outfits prior to an appearance. In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the One Prayer singer added that God revealed these things to him in a dream every night before the big day.

