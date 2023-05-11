Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, gifted young school kids money as they jammed to his music

The fast-rising artiste and Ghana's hottest performer was spotted at his premises, welcoming children who cheered him on to dance with him

He performed his song, Fa No Fom, with them and gifted the cheerful kids some money, making them smile ear to ear in a trending video

Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Mark Kwesi Arthur, also known as DJ Azonto, was spotted gifting some young school children money after they cheered him on and sang his son Fa No Fom with him. The entertaining singer also gifted them some money, making them jump in excitement.

During an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fast-rising Ghanaian artiste and the Fa No Fom hitmaker was excited when young schoolchildren passing by saw him and cheered him on.

The pupils who had heard and loved his song Fa No Fom shouted, Fa No Fom! The artiste beamed with smiles, acted excitedly, and responded, Alla, Woyo, his popular term in the Fa No Fom song, which has become a viral song on social media.

DJ Azonto, who had earlier been spotted riding an Okada while ditching his Maserati to escape traffic, made the schoolchildren laugh in excitement during his performance with them. Stunning in his usual hilarious feminine looks, he bent down and stood on his heels severally as he danced to his songs, with the school children cheering him on and performing with him the entire time.

DJ Azonto stated:

The most important thing about life is life.

The singer, who has been making waves with his latest song, "One Prayer", explained that he loves to make people happy because the most interesting and important aspect of life is having a life to live, explaining why he entertains his fans with his music and funny cross-dressing looks.

DJ Azonto claims his style came to him from God in a dream

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that DJ Azonto shared the motivation behind wearing skirts and blouses to events and interviews.

He said God ordained his style and chose his outfit for him before an appearance. In an interview with YEN.com.gh, DJ Azonto added that God reveals these things to him in a dream every night before the big day.

