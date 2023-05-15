A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Hilda Baci's mother showed up at her daughter's cooking location

In the emotional video, the woman poured out words of encouragement to her daughter and advised her to be strong

Hilda Baci is currently on a mission to break the Guinness world record for the most cooking hours by one individual

Hilda Baci's mother has joined a host of others to drum support for her daughter as she gets set to break a world record.

Hilda Baci, a determined foodpreneur and chef wants to break the World's cooking world record set by Chef Lata London in India.

Hilda Baci's mother encourages daughter Photo credit: @Hilda Baci, Olorisupergal

She has been cooking for over 60 hours, and Nigerians have been visiting the Amore Gardens, Lekki location to support her.

Her mother was also spotted at the scene rolling out words of encouragement to her baby girl and advising her to break the record. @olorisupergal shared the video.

In her words:

"Hilda, are you there? I love you so much and I am not bothered because I know you are going to win this. You have never failed in life. You are a baby of soft life but I know this one is not soft but it is going to earn you better soft life.

"I remember when you said mummy anything I achieve now is for you so you are going to achieve this for me. You have turned me into a celebrity. Monday will be the best day of my life because you are going to end this Monday."

"Get it done. If not for anyone, for mummy. I love you. We love you. You are going to do this", Hilda's mother noted.

Social media reactions

@eniolababs_ said:

"Everywhere I see her video, I get teary, it’s not easy mehn. You got this Hilda."

@possibilityp wrote:

"Normally we be better people na government no gree favour us."

@trithel said:

"This is making me cry love her she has been my mentor from day I have been following her for a very long time. I really like her."

@cherishbeauty_salon said:

"This is trying to teach us why we need to keep on pushing hard no matter what little you does just be ready to finish what you started."

@dripwithpresh added:

"God please help Hilda break this record, she is so strong and she has inspired me to do better. Not me crying, God please help her break through."

Watch the video below:

10 Things To Know About The Fashionable Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci And Her Guinness World Record Cooking

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a restaurant owner from Lagos named Hilda Baci, who is trending on social media as she strives to beat the Guinness World Record for the most extended cooking by a single person.

With less than 12 more hours to go, the 27-year-old, presently on day four, has surpassed the existing record held by Indian chef Lata Tandon.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted ten crucial details about Baci and the cook-a-thon in this article.

