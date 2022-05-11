Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, is set to release the official video of his Kwaku The Traveller hit song.

Black Sherif announced on his Instagram page on May 11, 2022, that the video for the song was ready and will be released soon.

The rapper shared a short clip from the music video. He revealed that the video was directed by David Nicol-sey.

Black Sherif drops visuals for Kwaku The Traveller Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Black Sherif said:

"VISUALS FOR “KWAKU THE TRAVELLER” COMING SOON. LOVE U & THANK U. dir. by @davidnicolsey."

Source: YEN.com.gh