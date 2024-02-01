DWP Academy's Endurance Grand took the internet by storm after she cut down her signature dreadlocks and unveiled her new look

A video of the dancer showing her new look to her colleagues has caught many fans' attention

Scores of netizens were particular about Demzy Baye's impassioned reaction as he saw Endurance Grand's new look for the first time

Renowned Ghanaian dancer and viral sensation, Endurance Grand threw the internet into a frenzy after she unveiled her new look online.

The dancer, a core member of the DWP Academy dance collective, said the decision to cut her signature dreadlocks was to embrace her identity and make her happy.

A video of the dancer showing off her new look to her colleagues has popped up online exciting scores of fans as they watched the pure reactions from the dance collective.

Demzy Baye mesmerised by Endurance Grand's new look

Many fans of the DWP Academy have come to adore the chemistry between the choreographers, Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye.

In a TikTok video, the impassioned Demzy Baye wore a stunned reaction as Endurance flaunted her new look in front of him.

The video has gained significant traction from netizens as they continue to drool over the bond between Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye.

While many seem to think they are dating, Endurance Grand who recently opened up to Delay in an interview has established that there is nothing romantic between them.

Netizens react to Demzy Baye and Endurance Grand's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the chemistry between Demzy Baye and Endurance Grand.

Urm Agudieba said:

It’s priceless .Pls where do they sell men like Demzy ?

lastbornsomy wrote:

And Endurance go later tell us say she no dey date Damzy

MarquartEsenam commented:

Who are those tapping into their love story…pls don’t tap ooo

Comfort Kennie remarked:

The president is so supportive when it comes to his babes, n I really appreciate him for that

Annie pretty noted:

this couple can make you fall in love without knowing

KEMISOLA suggested:

this two should get married nah

