Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has got fans reacting to his latest Spanish caption in his Instagram post

The actor met a top Spanish football captain and agent, Daniel Jarque and spoke with him in a video as he toured Spain

Dabo got his fans praising him with various titles for being a mega mind and doing bigger things outside of Ghana

Ghanaian actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, spoke Spanish in his latest Instagram post which has got his fans happily decorating him with accolades for being a hardworking and smart young man.

Dabo and Daniel Jarque Photo source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In some Instagram posts by Dabo, the football enthusiast and actor shared a memorable moment with a Spanish football agent and got a captain's armband which had an interesting history behind it. He later posted a photo of himself and some football personalities with a Spanish caption on Instagram.

Dabo's post with a Spanish caption

Dabo said:

Gusto en conocerlo señor

Meaning:

Nice to meet you, sir

Dabo gets Iniesta and Daniel Jarque's historic armband

In the video, it was revealed by an interpreter who spoke in the background that the captain's armband was exchanged between the former Spanish football captain Daniel Jarque and Iniesta during the world cup many years ago.

The historic armband was given to Dabo, who was seen smiling in excitement, telling Daniel how pleased he was to see him.

See the video of Dabo getting the Spanish armband below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dabo's video and congratulated him for working hard for the attention he has gotten globally.

kofi_torzulah commented:

I like how you are building your connection .

ybbetter337 commented:

Love to watch this ❤️ keep winning man

freddyboahen commented:

Try your best to bring them to Ghana for sponsorship to your club. Not only pictures, please.

qwesigangster1 commented:

Small time I think it will be easy for Ghanaians to go abroad...thanks to those making the way ❤️

Dabo highlights his Europe tour

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that during an interview with Spanish TV station Marca, Yaw Dabo provided further details about his European tour and his soccer academy.

A lot of people praised him for going above and beyond to find opportunities abroad for the soccer players in his academy. They also celebrated him for sharing his passion for the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo. His reactions have since gone viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh