Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo threw more light about his Europe tour and his soccer academy during an interview on Spanish TV, Marca

He also shared his admiration for Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo and how he felt after going viral

Many commended him for going the extra mile in seeking opportunities overseas for the players in his soccer academy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo did an exclusive interview with Spanish TV, Marca TV, after he went viral for his splendid analysis of the game between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Yaw Dabo speaks on Spanish TV, Marca TV. Image Credit: @samual_dabo @marca

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo on Marca TV

In the interview, he spoke about how he felt and what transpired after his video went viral on social media.

He said many friends and family around Europe and Ghana called him to share the great news and applaud him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yesterday, the video was marvellous. I was very very happy because I didn't expect this to go very far," he said in the interview.

Dabo shares the motivation behind Dabo Soccer Academy

Sharing the motivation behind setting up a football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy, he said he wanted to support people passionate about football and needed the additional push to make it.

"When you get money, you need to give somebody because everybody needs help. Me too, I need help. My brother needs help. So I want to go back to my society to support them."

He added that he wanted to prove that Ghana indeed has exceptional players like Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Kudus, among others.

He revealed that he was in Europe to find solutions to support his football academy. He added that he hopes to partner with some major football teams around Europe, such as Real Madrid, through this interview.

"My academy, I don't collect money. Because when you collect money, the children will not be able to pay."

Below is the video of Yaw Dabo on Spanish TV, Marca.

Spanish journalist who discovered Yaw Dabo speaks

The Spanish journalist who interviewed Yaw Dabo in the viral video, Javier Estepa commented under the post when the Ghanaian actor shared the video on Instagram.

In a heartfelt message, he wrote:

"From Bernabeu to the world. Thank you for visiting @marca and for your kindness."

Ghanaians share their views on Yaw Dabo's interview with Marca Tv

Many Ghanaians commended Yaw Dabo for doing an incredible job in promoting his soccer academy and creating opportunities for them abroad.

Others were of the view that even though he was able to express himself, his English still needed to be perfected by hiring a teacher.

See selected comments below:

benzgadpharas said:

Dabo is the GOAT, I was very surprised he was able to speak English like this….❤️

aforenda_ent stated:

Yaw, I have a humble submission to make, which I think will be very helpful. You have the talent, the skills, and the energy is high. Moreover, you’re at a different level at the moment. And I think your English must meet the current level. So I’ll suggest you get a personal tutor who’s very good at communication skills to assist. Thanks.

sir_makarios said:

It will pay off. The opportunity came, and man was ready.

princeedwards266 commented:

People should watch Dabo very carefully. This interview will help his academy and the country as a whole to go far...kudos my lil brother, u've challenged me today that even without formal education, u can still speak sense.

theundisputed_andy said:

Congratulations Dabo Your confidence is top-notch

bro_mensah opined:

Ghanaian bloggers will never blog this dah but let them here that if something has happened to Dabo they will be the first people to blog it.

Kofi Kinaata reacts as Yaw Dabo goes viral in Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo went viral in Spain after his exceptional vox pop interview with Spanish media house Marca.

In light of this, rapper Kofi Kinaata reacted to the video and this had many people laughing hard.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh