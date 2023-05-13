Actor Yaw Dabo got interviewed by Spanish Media outfit Marca, and he spoke eloquently and confidently as he promoted his academy Dabo Soccer Academy

The affable Ghanaian actor went viral after he earlier featured in a street interview with Marca, where he praised Real Madrid

The Spanish media house was intrigued by Dabo's words and invited him to their studios, where he was granted a full interview

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur Yaw Dabo has recently given an interview with Spanish media outlet Marca, during which he spoke eloquently and confidently about his Dabo Soccer Academy.

Yaw Dabo speaks to Spanish outfit Marca Photo Source: Marca.com

Source: TikTok

Dabo's interview with Marca came about after he caught their attention during a street interview in which he passionately praised Real Madrid. Impressed with Dabo's knowledge of football and his love for the club, Marca invited him to their studios for a full interview.

During the interview, Dabo spoke about the mission of his academy, which is to provide young boys and girls with the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming professional footballers. He emphasized the importance of education, stating that his academy places a strong emphasis on academic achievement alongside football training.

Dabo's passion for football and dedication to the development of young people was evident throughout the interview. His confidence and eloquence were a testament to the hard work and thought he put into the establishment of his academy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians were excited to see one of their own being interviewed on an international platform, and many have praised Dabo for his commitment to his community and to Ghana as a whole.

Yaw Dabo's interview warms hearts on social media

Gabriel Adu Gyamfi commented:

It’s never a disgrace when you are not fluent in other languages.. you just have to learn the basics and proud of your dreams and where you come from

Erikko wrote:

I'm moving actor, keep going higher bro, English no dey feed person

011 reacted:

I understood everything he said. The confidence he has will take him far. May the good Lord richly bless him

Yaw Dabo: Ghanaian Actor Speaks Spanish With Marca Reporter In Funny Video

In another story, Actor Yaw Dabo, in a funny video shared on his Instagram story, met Spanish reporter Jose Luis Allegue Villares.

The journalist, who is a reporter for Spanish media outfit Marca, was excited to meet Yaw Dabo and spoke Spanish with the Ghanaian.

Yaw Dabo became a viral sensation in Spain on Tuesday after a funny interview he did with Marca following the Champions League Fixture involving Real Madrid and Machester City.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh