Ghanaian rapper Ransford Brefo, popularly known as Oseikrom Sikanii, has explained the cause of his beef with Andy Agyemang, popularly known on stage as Ypee

Oseikrom Sikanii said that he had a conversation with a friend about how his Benz could buy twice what Ypee owned

He added that the conversation between himself and that friend was later forwarded to Ypee, making him furious and disappointed in him, Oseikrom

Ghanaian rapper Ransford Brefo popularly known as Oseikrom Sikanii, has spoken about his beef with colleague rapper Andy Agyemang, also known as Ypee, in showbiz.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of The Delay Show, Oseikrom Sikanii detailed that he did not offend Ypee as many Ghanaians have assumed from claims by the latter.

The rapper, who has mostly brags about his wealth and other possessions said that he spoke to a mutual friend with Ypee about his Benz being more expensive than Ypee's Benz.

"I think he had even sold his Benz by then and all I said was, my Benz is very expensive, it can even buy Ypee's Benz model twice. I bought mine for 3 billion old Ghana cedis while Ypee's car was 1.5 billion old Ghana cedis," he said.

He added that he had been to Ypee's home several times but had never been confronted about the issue until Ypee was granted an interview where he spoke about his disappointment and assumptions that Oseikrom envies him.

Watch the video of Oseikrom explaining his beef with Ypee below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Oseikrom's explanation about his beef with Ypee

Some Ghanaians shared different thoughts on the interview, talking about how keeping matters at heart and unsaid could break good friendships and relationships.

winnie.dray commented:

This is what breaks most good friendships. One won’t find out what he or she hears and then keeps it within and that’s when everything starts... but when asked, will clear all the miscommunications

k_boakye_dova commented:

Wo kasa worawora saa ad3n? Wo kasa is aa to wobo

