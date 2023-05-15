Oseikrom Sikanii was on the Delay Show on Sunday and during the interview, the musician was asked about his source of income

The rapper, who is known for his lavish and extravagant lifestyle revealed that he makes his money through shows, stating that he charges a lot

Many folks are in doubt of the rapper's claims, highlighting that he was not an A-list artiste, so it was not possible that music was his main source of wealth

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Oseikrom Sikanii, made an eye-catching appearance on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 15, 2023. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, the musician addressed the burning question of how he earns his money during the captivating interview.

Initially, the rapper found it hard to state the exact source of wealth, but after rigorous probing by Delay, he later shared that his main source of income was his live performances as a musician. He confidently stated that he charges substantial fees for his shows, which has contributed significantly to his financial success. He mentioned that he does not charge less than GH¢20k for shows.

However, his claims have raised eyebrows among sceptics who have questioned the legitimacy of his statement. Many argued that since he had not yet attained an A-list artiste status, it seemed unlikely that music alone could lead him to generate such substantial wealth.

Oseikrom Sikanii's source of income raises eyebrows

Many music lovers took to social media to share their thoughts on the rapper's claim. Some folks felt he was not telling the truth while others defended him.

scholarx5 wrote:

Nobody will ask ur source of poverty when u are rich, they will question ur source of riches.

Bryan Patch was sceptical:

If I pay you $20K how much MDK go take?

GTB SPNNA defended him:

Forget everybody bro. If ebi blood money you take kuraaa eno be dema business. Next time make you no answer such questions saf

loverockyeboah said:

This guy told us 2022 that he is a shopper n a car dealer.. now another story

