Ghanaian broadcast journalist and news presenter Serwaa Amihere, who works at GHOne TV, has made a kind gesture to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Serwaa Amihere has donated GH₵10k to the Kidney Dialysis Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In a trending social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere's mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah, is seen donating money to hospital representatives on behalf of the media personality.

Serwaa Amihere's donation was part of Nana Aba Anamoah's fundraising campaign at the hospital for dialysis patients in Ghana to celebrate her birthday on June 19, 2024.

Netizens react to the video of Nana Aba Anamoah donating money on behalf of Serwaa Amihere at the Korle Bu Hospital

Many people in the comment section commended Serwaa Amihere for her selfless and kind act.

@SolomonAbugah commented:

"This is what we want to see not bedroom videos. Good bless Serwaa."

@BineyKoby commented:

"God bless them"

@livelike_nkunku commented:

"They force waaa."

@BlessMensah2022 commented:

"She’s done well. Happy birthday to her."

@kojomuller66 commented:

"oh wow. God bless you Nana"

Serwaa Amihere gets many in tears as she marks Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday with a sweet message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere wrote a touching message to celebrate her close friend and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah as she turned a year older on June 19, 2024.

To mark Nana Aba Anamoah's 43rd birthday, Serwaa Amihere took to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures of the celebrant and wrote a touching message in the caption.

In the sweet message, Miss Amihere presented Nana Aba as the birthday girl. She mentioned Nana Aba's English name, Rosemond, to indicate how close their friendship is.

