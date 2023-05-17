Ghanaian Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has shared a video of her mother and children on social media

The actress said that her mother came to Ghana to celebrate her grandson's naming ceremony with the family

The adorable video of the actress and her young-looking mother has garnered a lot of reactions

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has shared a video of her mother and her children together, which got her fans drooling over the wholesome video on social media.

Tracey Boakye's mother and her grandchildren Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by the beautiful actress on her verified Instagram account, she said that her mother had returned to Ghana to partake in her grandson, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah's naming ceremony.

In the wholesome video, the actress' mother held her newly born grandson Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah in her arms and fed him from a bottle, sitting next to Tracey's children on a couch.

Fans of the actress have drooled over the stunning looks of her mother, who looked younger and was happily smiling in the video.

Watch the video of Tracey Boakye's mother below

Tracey Boakye captioned her video:

The ❤️beautiful woman that carried me in her womb for 9 months, MY MUM with her grandchildren ❤️❤️❤️❤️. With my only sister Sydney. Welcome home.We getting ready for @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah christening

Some Ghanaians reacted to Tracey's video

Some Ghanaians were happy to see the actress' young-looking mother and drooled over the beautiful family video with nice captions

akosuashuga commented:

Mummy wait, oooh my grandma is giving 16years old vibe ❤️❤️ wosh

leonaappiah commented:

She’s ok, I guess also, tell her to bring me stuff back @tracey_boakye

dedoasare17 commented:

Wow, you resemble your mum papa. Very pretty

eshungloria commented:

Awwwh, so beautiful. I always watch your posts, and I don’t comment. But I have to say this am so proud of you and so happy for you. God bless you and your family.

