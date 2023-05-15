Wealthy Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is still very much in her honeymoon phase with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah

The Kumawood film producer shared a video of herself and her husband all loved up in matching outfits

Tracey Boakye became Mrs Frank Badu Ntiamoah in July 2022

Ghanaian actress and film producer Tracey Boakye and her husband are still going strong in their marriage.

The couple's marriage came as a surprise to many. Unlike Tracey Boakye's fondness for flaunting her wealth, she kept her relationship a secret.

After their wedding, Mr and Mrs Frank Badu Ntiamoah left the shores of Ghana for their honeymoon.

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah loved up in photos Image credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In March 2023, Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah welcomed their first child in the United States of America.

The film producer's recent happiness triumphs over a turbulent time in May 2022, when she apologised for her 'Papa No' saga with Ghanaian musician MzBel.

According to her, she was sorry for starting a fight that dragged the reputation of an innocent politician into the gutters.

Tracey Boakye's recent video with her husband indeed shows that the couple is smitten with each other.

In the footage, one could see how Mr Ntiamoah possessively held his wife's hand as she looked deep into his eyes. Tracey Boakye's fiery red hair reflected her passion as she nestled in her husband's chest.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Tracey Boakye and her husband's loved-up video

Love should always be celebrated, which is what peeps on TikTok did after watching the video.

Elizabeth Padiki Kp wrote:

Tracey, we have seen marriage saaaa, but u make yours too beautiful la...till forever ampa.

Arko Sika commented:

Because of you, am making it hard in life to make myself a boss lady.

Akuadonkor said:

I'm beginning to gain the love I have for you back because since you got married am not hearing you talking like before. God bless the union for us.

Source: YEN.com.gh