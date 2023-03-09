Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has named her newborn son Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah

The actress who earlier shared photos of her baby bump on social media posted another picture showing the baby's name on her bump

Ghanaians have reacted to the beautiful name, referring to the new baby as a king who would do more extraordinary things

Tracey Boakye, a leading Ghanaian actress, has revealed that her new baby boy will be named Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah.

The actress posted a photo of her baby bump on social media, with her baby's name written boldly on it.

In an Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress captioned her post, "Glory Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah maame".

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has announced the name of her newly born baby Photo source @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah is the first son and only child of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Ntiamoah, who got married in July 2022. The actress also has two beautiful children, a boy and a girl, from previous relationships.

Watch Tracy Boakye's baby name reveal below:

Ghanaians reacted to Tracey Boakye's Baby's new name

The picture has received massive reactions from Ghanaians.

