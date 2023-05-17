Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, is one of the wealthy female celebrities with an unmatched fashion sense

The mother of three adorable children looked sporty in a Casablanca shirt and expensive denim jeans

Tracey Boakye's husband looked elegant in a white shirt and matching trousers for the video shoot

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has risen to the ranks of top style icons in Ghana with her love for designer brands.

Jackie Appiah, Osebo, Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu-Ntiamoah rocks designer shirts. Photo credits: @traceyboakye @jackieappiah @osebo_zara_man

Source: Instagram

As she stepped out, the mother-of-three looked sporty in an expensive Casablanca shirt valued at GH¢5,000. The movie producer paired her designer shirt with blue denim jeans in a lovey-dovey video with her husband, Frank Badu-Ntiamoah.

The style influencer wore a green curled hairstyle and elegant makeup for the video shoot. Ghanaian actor Frank Badu-Ntiamoah looked dapper in a white shirt and matching trousers.

Jackie Appiah looks classy in a Casablanca shirt and black jeans

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah posted this photo in November 2022. She looked fabulous in the designer shirt styled with black jeans and a matching blue bag.

Osebo, The Zara Man, looks sporty in white shorts

Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo, wore a colourful designer shirt and white shorts. The fashion icon completed his look with green Gucci footwear.

Some Ghanaians have commented on Tracey Boakye's high-fashion sense

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's new hairstyle

abenanyarko242 stated:

The Casablanca top is very nice and classy

tetteh539 stated:

U w33 green hair so well, wowzie

Portia.35 stated:

Like your hair

racheal_sika stated:

The hair looks good on you, Tracey

Bem Akosua stated:

This lady is pretty, papa u deserve all the happiness in this world

nhyirah_ba_kojo_ stated:

Atanfu Biaa B3 K) Low Battery

Adwoa Yanful stated:

I tap into this blessing Father lord ❤️

Praise Kidz Palace said:

When a woman finds love, it shows all over ♥️♥️♥️. You look beautiful Mrs Badu Ntiamoah

dogoodofficial20 stated:

I tapped into happiness for my family

Source: YEN.com.gh