Tracey Boakye Competes With Jackie Appiah And Osebo As She Rocks GH¢5,000 Casablanca Shirt And Denim Jeans
- Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, is one of the wealthy female celebrities with an unmatched fashion sense
- The mother of three adorable children looked sporty in a Casablanca shirt and expensive denim jeans
- Tracey Boakye's husband looked elegant in a white shirt and matching trousers for the video shoot
Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has risen to the ranks of top style icons in Ghana with her love for designer brands.
As she stepped out, the mother-of-three looked sporty in an expensive Casablanca shirt valued at GH¢5,000. The movie producer paired her designer shirt with blue denim jeans in a lovey-dovey video with her husband, Frank Badu-Ntiamoah.
The style influencer wore a green curled hairstyle and elegant makeup for the video shoot. Ghanaian actor Frank Badu-Ntiamoah looked dapper in a white shirt and matching trousers.
Jackie Appiah looks classy in a Casablanca shirt and black jeans
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah posted this photo in November 2022. She looked fabulous in the designer shirt styled with black jeans and a matching blue bag.
Osebo, The Zara Man, looks sporty in white shorts
Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo, wore a colourful designer shirt and white shorts. The fashion icon completed his look with green Gucci footwear.
Some Ghanaians have commented on Tracey Boakye's high-fashion sense
Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's new hairstyle
abenanyarko242 stated:
The Casablanca top is very nice and classy
tetteh539 stated:
U w33 green hair so well, wowzie
Portia.35 stated:
Like your hair
racheal_sika stated:
The hair looks good on you, Tracey
Bem Akosua stated:
This lady is pretty, papa u deserve all the happiness in this world
nhyirah_ba_kojo_ stated:
Atanfu Biaa B3 K) Low Battery
Adwoa Yanful stated:
I tap into this blessing Father lord ❤️
Praise Kidz Palace said:
When a woman finds love, it shows all over ♥️♥️♥️. You look beautiful Mrs Badu Ntiamoah
dogoodofficial20 stated:
I tapped into happiness for my family
Ghanaian Actress Tracey Boakye Flaunts Her Postpartum Body In A Beaded Gold Kente For A Wedding In Kumasi
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, a celebrity mommy with impeccable taste in clothing.
The fashionista wore a beaded kente outfit to a popular Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana, wedding.
The diligent filmmaker and real estate developer is married to businessman and actor, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.
