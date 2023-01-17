Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Badu Ntiamoah has released a sizzling photo to celebrate her birthday

The style influencer is among the top female celebrities from Kumasi with an unmatched fashion sense

The young mother of two loves to spend on expensive designer bags and shoes to flaunt on social media

Ghanaian actress and style enthusiast, Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah is a year older today, January 17, 2023. The wealthy celebrity mother and her family are currently enjoying some bonding family time in the United States of America.

The thirty-two-year-old chief executive of Shakira Movie productions has never disappointed her followers with her looks. She is always on a shopping spree spending on expensive designer bags and clothes.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looks gorgeous in these photos. source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

1. Tracey Boakye shows off her Balenciaga bag

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye looked classy in a form-fitting long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

She styled her look with white Fendi sandals, an expensive Balenciaga bag, and white stud earrings. She wore a three-sixty frontal straight hairstyle.

2. Tracey Boakye looks gorgeous in a red dress

The Kumawood producer and director looked elegant in a red spaghetti-strap dress. The dress was designed with red lace and she styled her look with crystal clear shoes.

3. Tracey Boakye flaunts smooth legs in black shorts

Mrs. Ntiamoah Badu looked smokey hot in a white top, a sleeveless jacket with frills, and extremely black shorts.

She wore a shoulder-level straight hairstyle, mild makeup, and an expensive gold watch for the shoot.

4. Tracey Boakye dazzles in an all-white outfit

The female boss looked magnificent in a white outfit while promoting her new movie. She wore black sunglasses and an expensive wig for the event.

5. Tracey Boakye stuns in a two-piece outfit

The mother-of-two has a collection of designer bags, shoes, clothes, and belts which she always flaunts on social media.

She wore a colorful two-piece ensemble styled with red pumps as she posed in front of her house.

6. Tracey Boakye slays in a white short dress

Little black and white dresses are wardrobe staples for casual and semi-official events. The real estate mogul looked splendid in a turtleneck white dress and champagne colour strappy high heels.

7. Tracey Boakye celebrates her 31st birthday with a blue glittering dress

The serial entrepreneur celebrated her thirty-first birthday with a lovely blue gown while posing in front of her new car. She wore a bohemian curly hairstyle for the photoshoot.

