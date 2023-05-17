Famous TikTok star and presenter Felicia Osei is set to host a new show on Onua TV called Nsem Wo Krom

In light of this, TV3 has released a promo video ahead of the show airing on Onua TV

Many people have shared their feedback after watching the trailer of the long-awaited show

Media General's Onua TV has released the promo video for famous TikTok star Felicia Osei's upcoming show.

Felicia Osei's new show, Nsem Wo Krom on Onua TV. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Many unhappy with promo video

In the video, Felicia Osei announced the name of the programme to be Nsem Wo Krom.

The title of the show when translated from Twi into English means, News is in town.

The Onua TV presenter went on to share what the programme would be about

Details of Felicia Osei look

The famous TikTok star was spotted in a blonde sew-in wig styled into a pixie haircut.

Her makeup was flawless as it highlighted her beautiful facial features. She wore a Versace type of top which she paired with bottoms.

She wore a bracelet on one wrist and a wristwatch on the other to accessorise her look.

Watch the promo video below.

Ghanaians share feedback on the video

TV3 had removed all the negative feedback from the comment section at the time of publication.

However, a few people shared that the video was fast-paced and advised the editing team to slow it down so they hear her clearly.

Another also commended the editing team for the transition of the text that appeared on the screen.

florentjayb said:

Fine girls yinaaa class den?

lord.emit1 advised:

That was fast. Please slow down; let’s hear u well, thank you.

bea.trix_i said:

Aane ..y3tease

adom_adaniel remarked:

How you moved for the text to appear. Nice

