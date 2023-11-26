The 11th edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards brought together hundreds of music enthusiasts for a night of enthralling performances at the Grand Arena

Shatta Wale, the 'On God' hitmaker, stole the show with a high-energy performance that included turntable antics and engaging his fans with high-tempo rhythms

DJ Lord emerged as a big winner, securing both the DJ of The Year and Best Southern Zone DJ awards, while other notable winners included TMSKDJ for Female DJ of The Year

The Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre came alive on Saturday night as music enthusiasts gathered to witness the spectacular 11th edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The event was a dazzling showcase of top Ghanaian Disc Jockeys (DJs) delivering back-to-back mixes amid a vibrant atmosphere of multi-coloured fashion, glitz, and glamour.

Notable performances by artists like Keche, Edem, Abiana, DSL, Dope Nation, and DJ Faculty from TV3 captivated the audience.

However, the highlight of the night was Shatta Wale, who, in addition to his electrifying performance, took a moment to express his support for the industry and commend the efforts of Mercury Quaye, the Founder of the Ghana DJ Awards.

Shatta Wale started his exhilarating performance by first showing off his Disc Jockeying skills behind the main DJ console, putting on a pair of headphones while singing one of his popular tunes in a mic.

Then after toggling the many buttons on the DJ console like an expert DJ he dropped the headphones and leaped onto the main stage to deliver a thrilling performance.

DJ Lord was a big winner, securing the DJ of The Year and Best Southern Zone DJ titles, while TMSKDJ claimed Female DJ of The Year.

The event not only celebrated the accomplishments of DJs but also served as a platform to empower aspiring talents through the preceding Ghana DJ Clinic held on November 11, 2023.

