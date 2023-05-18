The ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel artiste Joyce Blessing has been spotted in a car with his alleged new lover

Dave Joy has surfaced on the internet with a beautiful lady who seemed to be enjoying her time with him as they cruised together in a car

The face of the alleged new lover as reported by a Ghanaian blogger was a bit blur, making netizens curious

The ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has flaunted his alleged new lover in a trending video as the two seemed to be having a good time together on a road trip.

Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy (middle), Dave Joy and alleged new lover (left and right) Photocredit: @ghpage_tv @ghanaweb.com

In a trending social media post by Ghanaian blogger GhPage, Joyce's ex-husband, who looked stunning in his black and white floral shirt paired with sunglasses, was having a good time with a beautiful light-skinned lady who seemed to be also enjoying the ride.

Watch the video of Joyce Blessing's ex-husband and his alleged new lover below

The video has made netizens curious as they struggled to see the woman's full face, which was blurred, from the front passenger seat.

Dave was having an inaudible conversation with her the entire time, smiling and jamming to Davido's "No Competition" featuring Asake.

Dave Joy and Joyce Blessing divorce

Dave Joy, who doubled as the former manager of the award-winning gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing, trended online some months ago when he battled his ex-wife over the ownership of her Youtube account after she claimed the rights to it after their divorce. The divorce saga led to videos of Joyce Blessing getting drunk with a bottle of alcohol in her hands, denting her public image and making her followers demand a public explanation.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Joyce Blessing's ex-husband's video

Some netizens expressed their views of the video, with most of them talking about the attitude of the lady.

brifget.zein.bz commented:

The pettiness!!!!!

kwame.aboboi commented

Mmmmm why covering her face

Joyce Blessing's viral TikTok challenge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Joyce Blessing entertained her followers on social media after she danced beautifully in high heels.

The talented gospel musician joined a TikTok dance challenge and displayed her slick dance moves. Netizens praised her for sharing her fun moment with them.

