Joyce Blessing's husband Dave Joy has denied suggestions by the gospel singer's management that she did the video of her boozing which has gone viral for him

Joyce Blessing's management had indicated that the video in which the singer looked drunk and professed love for a man was recorded as a private message to her husband

But in a new video, Dave Joy stated that Blessing's message was meant for one guy called Kwame and not him who is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Music producer Dave Joy who happens to be the estranged husband of Joyce Blessing has spoken on the viral video of his wife looking drunk and confessing love.

In a video, Dave Joy has denied claims by Blessing's management that he (Dave Joy) was the recipient of the original video.

Joyce Blessing's husband has reacted to the singe's viral boozing video Photo source: @unbreakablejb1, @davejoy

Joyce Blessing 's 'drunk' video

The video was published on social media by repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, during a Facebook live video.

It showed the gospel singer gulping down the content of an alcoholic wine bottle while saying this is red wine and professing love for her man.

While it is not clear when this video was recorded, Agradaa claimed Joyce Blessing had been left heartbroken after realising that her boyfriend also had another lover.

Joyce Blessing's management denies

But in a statement, the singer's management denied the narration explaining that the video was a private message she sent to her husband which had been spun.

"This video is, first of all, an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly."

Dave Joy contradicts Joyce Blessing's management

However, Dave Joy has stated without mincing words that the video was never recorded for him but for a certain man called Kwame.

According to him, he is known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not the Kwame who the singer sought to profess love for in the video.

Dave Joy added that while Blessing's management was not wrong to have referred to him as her husband because their marriage was officially not dissolved, it was wrong to put this matter around his neck.

For him, the suggestion that Blessing sent him that video only portrays him as a bad person in the eyes of Ghanaians hence his decision to clarify issues.

He stated that the management of the singer should have contacted him to help sell the story that the video was meant for him.

See Dave Joy's video below:

Joyce Blessing and husband's marital troubles

Joyce Blessing had been married to music producer Dave Joy who was also acting as her manager but their marriage fell apart in 2020.

In what ended up as a bitter breakup, the two got involved in an altercation over the custody of the three children from the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh