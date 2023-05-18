Ghanaian socialite Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo The Zaraman, shared some old photos of himself on his Instagram page

He said that the photos were taken several years ago in Italy, where he stayed for some time during his youthful days

The photos gained reactions from his followers, with some saying he has inspired them to work harder

Ghanaian socialite Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo The Zaraman, has shared some throwback photos of himself on social media, showing how he always dressed well when he was hustling in Italy.

Osebo The Zaraman Photo credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos, he wore a brown shirt, jeans trousers and dark sunglasses. Osebo was seated in front of a statute, posing for the camera in 1996. He completed his looks with a heavy black boot and a necklace, which, according to him, was how he slayed in the 90s.

The businessman, who has entertained and taught his followers some great dressing tips, proved that he had always loved fashion, even during his early years.

Osebo captioned the post saying:

Throw back in 1996 at piazza isolo verona in italy, we start no be today ooo respect the real Gees ✊.

See Osebo's throwback photo below.

Osebo's popularity

Osebo gained popularity in the Ghanaian media and fashion world after several images of him wearing styles Ghanaians were not used to surfaced on the internet. The controversies around his unique style made some Ghanaians yearn to know more about him, revealing that he is the father of Ghanaian broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah's son. The hardworking fashion icon has maintained his relevance on social media and influenced many lives through charity and his numerous pieces of advice.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Osebo's throwback photos

Fans of Osebo reacted positively to his photos and congratulated him on his achievements over the years, showing appreciation for his inspiration.

eyesaaceyeboahasare commented:

there’s nothing new under the sun as they say.The type of collar (cuban/camp collar)which is much opted for now was dominant way back 1996.You rock this today,you’re still in the league

alankash5 added:

It's not easy here bro. Respect sir

feliciahaastr said:

Thank God for bringing you this far Don Papa ❤️❤️

Osebo talks about his reasons for selling his cars to buy a house for his daughter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Osebo during an interview described how he purchased a home for his young daughter, Kristine Brown, some six years ago.

The clever businessman claimed that in order to purchase the house for Kristine, also known as Akosua, he sold two high-end vehicles: a Range Rover and a Jeep Wrangler. He claimed that his daughter's lifelong love for real estate inspired him to make changes of his own.

