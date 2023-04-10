Fashion icon, Osebo, on April 9 2023, visited some Muslim widows in Kasoa during their Ramadan fast to show his support

Osebo made a charitable donation to the women, giving out food items, water and pieces of cloth to them

In a video he shared on TikTok, the kind-hearted man could be seen at the back of a pickup truck handing over the items to the women

Fashion icon Osebo made a charitable donation to Muslim widows in Kasoa during their Ramadan fast on April 9, 2023. The philanthropist visited the women to show his support and handed out food items, water, and pieces of cloth from the back of a pickup truck.

Osebo Makes Charitable Donation To Muslim Widows During Fasting Period Photo source: osebo247

Source: TikTok

Osebo's act of kindness towards the Muslim widows in Kasoa has garnered positive reactions from many who have seen the heartwarming video he shared on TikTok. In the video, the fashion icon could be seen handing the items to the women, who expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

The women were visibly elated and thankful for the fashion icon's support during their time of need. They appreciated his kindness and thanked him for remembering them during their Ramadan fast.

Osebo's visit to the Muslim widows in Kasoa demonstrated his commitment to using his platform for good causes. Osebo has always been known for his unique fashion sense and impeccable style, but his philanthropy and generosity towards the less privileged prove that there is more to him than just fashion.

Many people have praised Osebo for his act of kindness, with some even calling on others to follow in his footsteps and use their resources to help those in need.

Ramadan 2023

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

It is a time when Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until dusk as a way of purifying the soul and strengthening their relationship with Allah.

Ramadan 2023 began on Thursday, March 23, and will continue until the evening of Friday, April 21.

Ghanaians Praise Osebo

andrewsadabo wrote:

God bless Osebo

Ange bebe commented:

daddy u will never lack anything in this world, am praying to God help me to get money to help these who need insha'Allah

Abigail Naa Lamiley wrote:

God bless you,the woman post too come

