Ghanaian TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, went hard on Oseikrom Sikanii during an interview

The CEO of Delay Mackerel cautioned the Ghanaian musician and his comrades who parade themselves as making big money from music after a short time

Delay pointed out that after selling the music story to Ghanaians, they might end up being arrested for fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Delay's interview with Oseikrom Sikanii took another turn when the rapper revealed the source of his wealth.

Earlier in the interview, Oseikrom Sikanii listed his fleet of expensive luxury cars, his 8-bedroom mansion, and the cost of his gold teeth.

Delay asked how he acquired all these things since he started as a musician.

Delay and Oseikrom pose after interview on Delay TV Image credit: delayghana

Source: Instagram

Oseikrom Sikanii replied that he charges a considerable appearance fee for his shows. He also said that one does not need only a job to make money.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I have learned that some don't have to work to become rich. If you know who and how to form relationships, it will bring money to you."

After his response, Delay, who was in disbelief, gave a short sermon about the dangers of lying about the source of one's wealth.

Frankly, you people are throwing dust in our eyes. Today we hear that this person buys that car and another car. When we ask what work they do, they call themselves musicians, but they will catch him for fraud the next day.

This is what keeps happening. Most of you will be misleading the youth that it's all rosy, but that's not how it is."

Watch the interview below:

Hajia4really, a socialite turned musician, has been arrested and faces fraud charges in the United States. The 'God's Child' hitmaker allegedly stole $2 million dollars from single old men and women in a romance scam.

Oseikrom Sikanii discloses how he makes his money, Ghanaians respond with confusion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Ghanaians responded to Oseikrom Sikanii's claims about how he makes money.

Many have questioned the truth in his comment because he is not an A-list artiste.

Oseikrom Sikanii revealed on Delay's show that he makes a lot of money from music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh