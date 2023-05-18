A video of a young man strongly rejecting the claim by some people that he looks like Kidi has raised eyebrows on social media

In a video on TikTok, the young man said he doesn't want people to start hurling invectives at him because of that

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their opinions on the remarks of the young man

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after he revealed that he takes no delight in being referred to as the lookalike of Ghanaian musician Kidi.

In a TikTok video, the young man who indeed has a striking resemblance to the “Champagne” hitmaker was captured walking when someone suddenly told him that people have started labelling him as Kidi's lookalike on social media.

His facial expression suddenly changed upon hearing the news, as he quickly replied that he rejects the idea and wouldn't want anyone to label him as such.

He explained to a netizen in the comment section that his decision to distance himself from that tag is because he doesn't want people to insult him.

At the time of writing the report, the 8-second video had 8000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians share their views on the comments of the young man

Netizens who reacted also agreed with the young man on his stance on the issue, with some suggesting that he is even more handsome than Kidi.

abenayeboah36 reacted:

U fine pass him too much

Papa King replied:

this guy handsome pass kidi leave am alone

dafriyie added:

You are handsome than him don’t mind him

Ohamaatilly indicated:

why don't you want to be kidi lookalike

