Celebrity stylist Osebo The Zaraman has detailed how he bought a house for his young daughter, Kristine Brown, about six years ago

The stylish businessman said that he sold two luxury cars, a Range Rover and Jeep Wrangler, to buy the house for Kristine, who is popularly known as Akosua

He said that his daughter has always had a love for houses and landed property, and motivated him to change his life

Osebo made the revelations during an interview on Wheels On YEN, the special cars series by YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian fashion influencer Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, sat down with YEN.com.gh to discuss how he turned two luxury cars into real estate properties.

Osebo, who previously owned fourteen expensive cars, sold nine of them. He now owns five, which he drives around for his daily errands.

According to the 24/7 Boutique owner, selling his cars to buy real estate was one of his best decisions.

Osebo the Zaraman recounted the first time he sold two luxury cars to buy a house for his beautiful 13-year-old daughter.

A friend said he was selling his land about six years ago, so I checked it out with Akosua. There was also a house on the grounds when he showed us the land. So I asked my daughter if she wanted the house. And she said, 'Oh, Daddy. I love it.

When he mentioned the price, I told him that a Nigerian was about to buy my car and would pay him when I got the money. But he said he wanted it. So right away, I handed over the Wrangler and Range Rover Vogue to him. That is how I bought a house for Akosua.

Osebo lists his Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and other cars he has owned

Osebo the Zaraman is known for his eye for expensive, beautiful things, including cars.

Among the many cars Osebo has enjoyed owning expensive luxury are BMW 740, Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S550 and S360), Range Rover Vogue, and Ford F150.

Osebo claims Ghanaians have lost their identity because of foreign religion

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Osebo's interview with Zionfelix, where he asserted that Ghanaians had lost their cultural identity.

The fashion icon opined that Ghanaians had permitted foreign religions to turn them against their African identity.

According to Osebo, Ghanaians are more focused on religious matters than solving their social problems.

