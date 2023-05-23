Gorgeous TV personality Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, made a cute couple on the dancefloor

They whispered lovingly into each other's ears as their bodies synced to the rhythm of the song

The video has caught the attention of many, with about 4k views on YouTube

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrwon and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, are a model celebrity couple in Ghana.

Apart from avoiding scandals, the couple enjoys a quiet life outside their philanthropic deeds.

McBrown and her businessman husband share a daughter, Baby Maxin.

Maxwell Mensah won the admiration of many when he appeared at the unveiling of Nana Ama McBrown's new show.

He showed up with a large flower bouget and their daughter. Mr. Mensah told all present that he was proud of his wife. He also wished Nana Ama McBrown all the best as she started her new adventure.

The latest video of the couple showed how happy and in love they are.

In the footage, McBrown wore a pink, yellow, and purple patterned maxi dress loosely wrapped around her ample hips. Her husband looked dapper in a pink and white checkered two-piece kaftan, paired with dark sunnies to complete the look.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown and her husband enjoying time together on the dancefloor

Many were happy to see the couple loved up together sweetly.

Monica Bonsu wrote:

Mother God has blessed you and your husband ❤

Banahene Owusu commented:

Yedeea ne wo Nana and we will forever pray for you and Mr Mensah and our precious Maxzin and l know God will never leave you for your enemies.

Faustina Vidzornu said:

Max said to Nana tonight, it's going to happen live.

Nana Ama McBrown reveals she stopped crying as soon as she gave birth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Mcbrown said she felt after she had her first child.

The Onua Showtime host recounted the humiliation and pain she had to go through because she didn't have a child.

She disclosed that she cried all the time. But that stopped when she became pregnant and gave birth to baby Maxin, her daughter.

