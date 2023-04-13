Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has made her first appearance on Onua TV since leaving Despite Media to join the network

The promo video was uploaded on all of Onua TV's social media platforms as McBrown shared her past, present, and future

Ghanaians were beyond excited at the sight of the past Despite the Media "TV Queen" showing up on their TV screens

Ghanaian TV personality and beloved actress Nana Ama McBrown's move from Despite Media to Onua TV has been recorded as one of Ghana's most scandalous media poaching ever.

Netizens were surprised to see Media General giving Nana Ama McBrown a grand welcome into the family.

McBrown reintroduces herself

After many accusations and minor threats thrown by employees from both media houses, the dust has finally settled, and the presenter has reintroduced herself to fans.

Nana Ama McBrown makes exciting first appearance on Onua TV in video. Photo Credit: Instagram / @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown finally gave her fans a hint of what they should expect from her on Onua TV.

The beginning of the footage shows her much-talked-about regal welcome with her majestic entrance into the Media General family.

The queen was next on the screen with a short message for her adoring audience. Dressed in a black ensemble, which contrasted sharply with her brightly coloured hair in shades of blue and purple, she said;

"I have come to Onua TV to make you happy. I believe that as blessed as I am, whatever I touch will be blessed. We will learn, inspire and motivate each other I am Nana Ama McBrown."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's first Onua TV appearance

Onua TV has unveiled its most treasured asset, Nana Ama McBrown, with a video on the verge of virality.

Many have reacted to the news with good cheer.

Tome Naomi wrote:

Don't know why I get emotional about this you're an inspiration to many of us. Please keep winning to encourage us. Can't wait to watch this programme.

Oheneba Peter commented:

That’s my big sister. May God continue to elevates you.

Love Asare said:

It's keeping long start today.

Source: YEN.com.gh