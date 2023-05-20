Gorgeous TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has pledged to do a giveaway on her show every week

According to the stylish Onua Showtime host, she doesn't know what to do with her expensive dresses after she wears them on the show

In a show of good faith, McBrown promised that at the end of each shoe, one lucky winner would go home with her dress

Ghanaian fashionable TV host Nana Ama McBrown has confirmed that it will rain dresses on her show.

McBrown disclosed on her Mother's Day episode that she will give out her dress at the end of every show.

The studio audience went wild after hearing that they get to go home with one of their idol's dresses every week.

Nana Ama McBrown poised in her beautiful, expensive Onua Showtime host dresses Image credit: @iamamamcbrow

From an unpreceded employee welcome to the unveiling of Onua Showbiz, clocking over 12k organic views in under 30 minutes, Nana Ama McBrown started her journey with Media General with a bang.

Her latest exciting sunt came about after social commentator Naana Donkor asked for her dress on the show. McBrown responded,

Thinking about Naana's request, I am still trying to figure out what to do with the clothes after I wear them. So now, when my studio audience comes, we will select the females with the same dress size as me. We will give you a coupon number and have a raffle. If we choose your number, you will go home with her dress.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's generosity on her show

The comment section was full of admiration for McBrown's performance on the show and benevolence towards guests and the studio audience.

Mary Fosua Yeboah wrote:

I tap into your blessings Nana Ama.

Felix Ababio said:

Everything about you is great McBrown.

Akyaa Florence commented:

May God continue to bless you Nana

