Viral sensation Pilato GH in an interview with Ahodwo TV, talked about how he was discovered by Ras Nene

He said Ras Nene and his close friend, Seniorman Layla, helped him when he had nowhere to sleep and was struggling

The comedian was grateful, showering Ras Nene and Layla with praise and thanking Ghanaians for supporting him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Viral sensation Pilato GH, known for his unique commentary-like comedic skits, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Ahodwo TV, where he revealed the remarkable story of how he was discovered by popular Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene.

Ras Nene (Left) Pilato GH (Middle) Seniorman Layla (Right) Photo Source: Ras Nene, Seniorman Layla

Source: Facebook

During the conversation, Pilato GH recounted his challenging past, where he found himself in a desperate situation with no place to lay his head and was struggling to make ends meet. He said it was during this trying time that Ras Nene and his close friend, Seniorman Layla, extended a helping hand, giving him the support he needed to rise above his circumstances.

Overflowing with gratitude, Pilato GH could not help but shower Ras Nene and Layla with praises for their kindness and steadfast belief in his talent. Their intervention proved to be a turning point in his life, propelling him toward a path of stardom.

How Pilato GH rose to fame

Pilato GH's rise to fame began when he collaborated with Seniorman Layla in a hilarious skit, showcasing his unique ability in delivering lightning-fast comedic lines while purchasing plantains and beans from a local street vendor. The video went viral, captivating audiences with his wit and hilarious personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ever since that pivotal moment, Pilato GH has captured the hearts of Ghanaians far and wide with his comedic prowess, earning him many dedicated fans. The comedian expressed his deep appreciation for the overwhelming support he has received from the Ghanaian community. Ghana has produced many top comedians in recent times.

When Pilato's friend Seniorman Layla linked up with Sabinus

In another story, Nigerian comedian Sabinus had teamed up with Ghanaian comedian Seniorman Layla for a comedy skit.

The two humorous skit creators were spotted dressed in their customary funny costumes, thoroughly enjoying each other's company.

During the skit, Sabinus, who took charge of the wheels, decided to imitate Seniorman Layla's voice, leading to bouts of uncontrollable laughter between the comedic duo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh