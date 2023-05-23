King Promise gave a staunch fan his white singlet during his performance at the Pent Invasion concert on the University of Ghana campus

The lady shouted and was overwhelmed with joy the moment she was given the singlet

The video got many people laughing and sharing fond memories of when their friends fought over King Promise's jacket

VGMA 2023 Album of the Year winner, King Promise, gifted his white singlet to a die-hard fan who pleaded for it.

King Promise (Centre) and the grateful fan with his singlet. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

King Promise gifts fan his singlet

'Terminator' hitmaker King Promise gave a fan his white singlet during his performance at the Pent Invasion concert on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The concert was part of the annual Pent Hall Week celebrations of students in that hall on the University of Ghana campus.

The young lady could be heard shouting King Promise's name and requesting for his outfit.

Willingly, the 'Oh Yeah' crooner removed it in the middle of his performance, handed it to security and directed for it to be handed directly to the young lady.

She then screamed and leaped for joy, with her brown wig falling off to reveal her cornrows. People standing by tried helping to fix it back onto her head a number of times since she was too excited to care.

Below is a video of the fan's reaction after King Promise gifted her his singlet.

Ghanaians react to the video of King Promise gifting his singlet to the fan

Many people laughed at the situation in the video as they watched the young lady's reaction.

Some wondered what happened to her wig while others reminisced instances when their friends fought over King Promise's jacket.

akua_rossy said:

Na whan na atu ne wig nu nso

the_realhammonds stated:

All the ladies who are die-hard fans always have the wigs going off in the moment, why?

adel_efya remarked:

Sesiaa aa wagye yi, wo be hy3 anaa

joecrackphotography commented:

So if ur boyfriend sees this, eiii!

akwesi_bona10 stated:

Release clause triggered !!!

maamekwa remarked:

She should frame it in her room

jerome_tb said:

@23kwaku looks familiar, remember when u and @olugbemi_01 fought over his jacket

