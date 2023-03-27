Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos celebrated his friend, Ahuofe Patricia, with a beautiful video which has been trending online

The actress sat on Kalybos' lap as he swung his chair front and back, treating her like a baby

The video was purported to celebrate the actress on her birthday as the two have been seen in a very close relationship after their "Kalybos" TV show

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kalybos celebrated his friend, Ahuofe Patricia, in a beautiful video. The two have been very close and supportive of each other since their "Kalybos TV series".

Kalybos' Instagram post was meant to celebrate Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, also known as Ahuofe Patricia's birthday.

Kalybos pampering Ahuofe Patricia on her birthday by letting her sit on his lap Photo source: @kalybos1

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ahuofe Patri was seen sitting on Kalybos' lap as he swung her front and back in a lazy chair. Ahuofe Patri also sucked her finger and behaved like a baby with the popular kids' song "Baby Shark" playing in the background.

While some people think it is a beautiful video since the two have been seen supporting each other on many occasions, others feel the two are very funny and are the perfect duo.

Watch Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia's video below:

Kalybos said:

Abena be di buflot …. My birthday Angel @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Fans of both Ahuofe Patricia and Kalybos reacted to the trending video

djphloat commented:

you guys should marry oooo

xtrem_code commented:

This two like joke like joke then baby come

mc_mrhollywoode commented:

If you two no marry erhhh e go pain me paaaa❤️❤️❤️ u two really fit to be extraordinary couple

duks_yeboah commented:

Aaah she be too grown b33ma baby shark seii happy born day to her though more wishes to her

Ahuofe Patricia plans to have a child with her friend Kalybos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ahoufe Patri had got tongues wagging after she announced that she plans to have a child with Kalybos.

In an interview on Onua FM, Ahuofe Patri said she and Kalybos are both single and have decided to take this path to see where it leads them. She said the immediate focus of the relationship is to start a family.

Source: YEN.com.gh