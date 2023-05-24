Ghanaian football team owner Yaw Dabo reentered the country in grand style to a welcoming team of journalists and fans

The diminutive actor took the opportunity to share his experiences and his plans for Ghana football

He also added a few solutions on how to awaken the football industry in Ghana for the benefit of the youth

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo's feats across Europe have captured the hearts of Ghanaians. Many thronged to the airport to welcome him.

Yaw Dabo visited France, Holland, Germany and Spain to relax and promote his football academy.

The owner of Dabo Football Academy recounted how Ghanaian professional players playing overseas welcomed him and introduced him to the right connections.

Yaw Dabo said he was grateful for the warm welcome and support Ghanains shown him.

Answering how Ghana football compares overseas, Yaw Dabo replied:

Ghana football, especially youth football, cannot be compared to football abroad. Even pitches for children ages six and seven years are well-planned and maintained. In that place, football goes far.

But he added that Ghana had shown progress in recent years, including investing in astro turfs.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Yaw Dabo's welcome speech at the Kotoka International Airport

Ghanaians have followed Yaw Dabo's exploits overseas carefully. The Kumawwod actor went viral after a funny interview he granted in Spain caught attention.

Djamal Tanko wrote:

He is really putting in the work. He understands the business

Patrick Oppong-Sekyere Mensah said:

Yaw Dabo is a natural when it comes to networking...... See how he got a chance to get that interview outside the stadium

Empress Eunice commented:

I really like the fact that he is not selfish to talk only about his football team but Ghana's young football. God should bless him to allow his dream to come to past

Yaw Dabo attends interview at Marca Media after going viral in Spain

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Yaw Dabo secured an interview at one of Spain's most prominent media houses, Marca Media.

Marca TV shared a video of the owner of Dabo Soccer Academy walking down the halls like he owned the place.

Yaw Dabo won the admiration of Spanish football lovers with his wit and funny but accurate tactical analysis of games.

