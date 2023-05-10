Ghanaian actor and football team owner Yaw Dabo has got his fans excited once again after Marca TV, a media house in Spain, invited him for an interview

In the trending video shared by the media houses' Instagram page, Dabo was invited for an interview and spent time with some workers at Marca

Fans of Dabo in Ghana and globally have reacted to the video and shared their excitement over the international recognition he is getting

Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy owner Samuel Yaw Dabo has been invited by a top Spanish media house, Marca, for an interview. Dabo received a hero's welcome as he arrived at the facility.

In a trending video shared by Marca TV, Yaw Dabo was seen walking in like a hero full of smiles.

Dabo, who had earlier trended for hyping Real Madrid during an interview, was applauded by the workers of Marca, who also took some photos with him and looked excited to have Dabo among them.

Dabo was seen seated in an interview room with an interviewer who was asking him questions.

Dabo celebrates after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's photo in Marca studio

Moments after entering the premises, Dabo chanced upon a Cristiano Ronaldo portrait hanging on Marca's 'wall of fame'.

Upon seeing the photo, Dabo rushed to have a feel of the photo and proceeded to do Ronaldo's famous 'siuu' celebration.

Marca captioned their post as

@samuel_dabo Yesterday he was the real star at the Santiago Bernabéu and today... It has come to MARCA!

Watch Dabo's video at Marca below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's interview at Marca

Some Ghanaians who were excited about the interview and Dabo's interview reacted positively to the video and applauded Dabo for making Ghana proud

billy_snyoer1 commended:

Pure definition of Grace❤️

wabnitzhumbero commented:

So viral I don't know who it is

capt_ahadjie commented:

Thank God. Dabo is gaining global attention. it's good for his brand and football team. ❤️❤️❤️

Dabo shares photos from Real Madrid dressing room

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Yaw Dabo, after watching Real Madrid's Champions League game against Manchester City, looked calm and excited.

He wore a white shirt and shorts to match the colours of the football club's jerseys after hailing the team for their performance against Manchester City.

