Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has arrived back in Ghana after gaining international attention in Spain. In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dabo shared his experiences and revealed that his fame expanded not only in Spain but also in France.

Dabo became an internet sensation after being interviewed by Marca during a Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. His enthusiastic comments during the interview caught the attention of social media users and sparked a surge in his popularity.

The actor expressed his joy at the overwhelming response he received. He mentioned that even in France, people recognized him and approached him for photos while he was on bus rides. Dabo's infectious charm and warm personality have endeared him to fans across borders.

Dabo's interview with Marca

Dabo's journey to fame began with his unexpected encounter with Marca, a prominent Spanish media house. During the interview, his passion for the game and his vibrant personality resonated with viewers, leading to a wave of support on social media. His diminutive figure, confidence and support for Real Madrid also contributed to the captivating nature of the viral interview. He was later invited to the studios of Marca for a one-on-one interview.

In his interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dabo expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support. He pledged to continue entertaining them with his unique talents and charisma. He revealed that he had not given up on acting and was returning to the screens of Ghanaians soon.

Yaw Dabo met Ghanaian player Gideon Mensah in France

In another story, during his time abroad, Kumawood Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Dabo, had the opportunity to meet Black Stars player Gideon Mensah.

The actor was seen posing in photos with the AJ Auxerre defender, and he appeared quite happy during their encounter at Mensah's base in France.

The photos of Dabo and Mensah quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians, who reacted positively to the actor's efforts to stay connected with his friends while away from home.

